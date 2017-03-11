Pakistan's prime minister seeks help from clerics in war against militants

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attends a briefing in Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 23, 2017. Sharif spoke at a seminary in Pakistan on Saturday, March 11, as he sought help from clerics to dismantle the "narrative" of militant violence.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's prime minister is seeking help from the country's clerics to fight extremism.

Nawaz Sharif, in a speech at a seminary on Saturday, called on religious scholars to help him dismantle a "narrative" characterized by militants killing thousands of people over the last decade in hopes of overthrowing the government and enforcing Taliban-style laws in Pakistan.

Sharif says Pakistan is close to success in the battle against terrorism and asked clerics to join him in rejecting militancy.

Sharif's appeal comes a day after a bill was introduced in Pakistan's parliament that would legalize trials of suspected militants before military courts. Along with such trials, Pakistan has carried out operations against militants but violence has continued.