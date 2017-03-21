Pakistan's assembly approves revival of military courts
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 21, 2017
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's National Assembly has passed a constitutional amendment that would continue the practice of trying terrorism suspects in military courts.
The measure was approved by the lower house on Tuesday, but has yet to be voted upon by the senate. It would essentially extend the system which has already been in place for two years. A previous 2015 amendment established the practice with a two-year mandate that expired in January.
The move to send terror suspects to military courts came in the wake of a December 2014 Taliban attack on an army-run school in the northwestern city of Peshawar, which killed 154 people - mostly schoolchildren. Also in the wake of that attack, Pakistan lifted its moratorium on the death penalty.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
FBI joins Army, Air Force and Coast Guard in investigation into nude-photo scandal
Fact Check: Trump twists FBI chief's words on Russia
Military action is an option for dealing with N. Korea, Tillerson says
House passes legislation to make it easier for VA secretary to fire agency employees
Oregon drivers may share roads with military surplus Humvees
USS Carl Vinson visits S. Korean port city in move sure to irk the North