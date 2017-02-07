Pakistan: Police foil suicide bombing; 2 policemen wounded

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces said they foiled a large Taliban suicide car attack on Tuesday that targeted a police station in the northwestern city of Bannu. The explosion wounded two police officers.

Elsewhere, a group allied with the Taliban hit a paramilitary vehicle, wounding two troops and a girl in a rickshaw that was passing nearby.

In the Bannu attack, guards at the police station opened fire at a speeding car packed with explosives before it could ram into the station's main gate, said the city's police chief, Abdul Majeed Khan.

The driver, who appeared to be in his late 20s, died in the explosion, which wounded two policemen, Khan said. Mohammad Khurasani, a Pakistani Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hours later, a roadside bombing in the southwestern city of Chaman targeted a paramilitary vehicle, wounding two soldiers and a girl in a rickshaw, police official Sajid Mohmand said.

Chaman is located bear the Afghan border. Ali Bin Sufyan, spokesman for Lashkar-e-Jhangvi which is allied with the Paksitani Taliban, said the group was behind that attack.

The Taliban and allied Islamic militants have been waging war on the Pakistani government that has killed tens of thousands over the last decade in an effort to impose their harsh interpretation of Islam. Despite of numerous military offensives and crackdowns, the insurgents are still able to carry out large-scale attacks.

