One of the world's biggest ships remains wedged across Suez Canal, disrupting a key trade route

Oil prices were rising and a traffic jam of boats packed with consumer goods were causing headaches Thursday morning as a gigantic cargo ship remained stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal for the third day, blocking a crucial chokepoint in global shipping.

"It is not really possible to pull it loose," said Peter Berdowski, the CEO of Dutch salvage company Boskalis, which is helping Egyptian officials to dislodge the boat. Completely freeing the cargo ship "might take weeks," he added, since the vessel is marooned on the canal's sandy banks "like an enormous beached whale."

At least 150 ships loaded with consumer goods, crude oil and even live animals are stuck in an increasingly costly traffic jam as eight tugboats work to free the massive vessel.

The Ever Given, which is operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp., was bound for the Netherlands on Tuesday when a dust storm hit, leading to heavy winds and poor visibility in the 120-mile-long passage from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean. But exactly what led to the boat running aground remains unclear: While initial reports suggested that the dust storm had knocked out power aboard the ship, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, which manages the ship, said Wednesday that there was no mechanical or engine failure.

Both Suez Canal Authority officials and Evergreen Marine have blamed winds that reportedly reached up to 30 mph. But that explanation has brought some skepticism, given that the ship weighs as much as 220,000 tons when fully loaded and was built to withstand much stronger gusts.

But with surrounding ships unable to travel and pressure mounting to free the megaship, concerns are growing that it may be a rather long wait for business along the waterway to resume.

On Wednesday, experts estimated it could take days to dislodge the ship. By Thursday, some were saying it could take weeks.

Japanese firm Shoei Kisen Kaisha, owner of the Ever Given, which is more than 1,300 feet long, apologized for the inconvenience caused Thursday, saying it was "working hard to resolve the situation," but added circumstances were "extremely difficult."

The ship's owner could face millions of dollars in insurance claims, Reuters reported.

At least eight ships carrying live animals are stuck in the traffic jam, according to Bloomberg News data. Others are moving commodities like cement and crude oil, meaning that continued delays could have a ripple effect on virtually every industry around the world

The Suez Canal is a particularly critical conduit for oil and liquefied natural gas, connecting the Middle East with Europe. Global oil prices have already risen from fears that shipments of crude could be delayed for days or weeks. While ships can take an alternative route around the southern tip of Africa, as they did in the days before the canal, it's not clear that doing so would be any faster than waiting for the jam to clear.

Worldwide supply chains were already struggling with continued disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the Suez blockade threatens to make matters even worse. A significant share of the consumer goods purchased in Europe are manufactured in China and transported via the Suez Canal.

On Thursday, the British government said it was on hand to help free the ship.

"We are ready to provide any assistance that we can but have not been asked yet," a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

But as officials and expert teams weighed the best way to restart crucial supply chains, some on social media became heavily invested in the blockage — turning the incident into memes.

One photo showing a tiny bulldozer and two workers hoping to assist in the rescue effort appeared to strike a chord with Twitter users who drew parallels between the unfolding scene and everyday life.