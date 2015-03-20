On Syria fronts, US-backed forces probe Raqqa defenses

BEIRUT — U.S.-backed forces cleared mines from the eastern fringe of the Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa on Tuesday as a second front south of the city appeared to falter.

After a months-long campaign to cut supply routes into Raqqa, the U.S.-backed group known as the Syrian Democratic Forces have made swift progress in the past week since entering the city, the de facto capital of the Islamic State.

The patchwork of factions is backed by airstrikes from a U.S.-led coalition battling the Islamic State. But the dominance of Syrian Kurdish fighters in the U.S.-allied ground forces has strained U.S. relations with NATO-ally Turkey, which sees any Kurdish military strength as a threat.

For decades, Turkey has battled Kurdish separatists in the country's southeast.

In Raqqa, meanwhile, the Syrian Democratic Forces fought around edges of Raqqa's Old City as residents reported heavy shelling. The area is fortified by walls built in the eighth century.

Satellite images taken May 20 appeared to show that the Islamic State had erected few defenses on the road to the Old City.

In an interview with Al Jazeera late Monday, a fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces said his unit was attempting to clear the area of mines and Islamic State snipers. The fighter spoke with his face covered.

Human Rights Watch issued a plea to the U.S.-backed force to do all they can to protect the tens of thousands of civilians who are believed to be trapped inside the city.

"The battle for Raqqa is not just about defeating ISIS, but also about protecting and assisting the civilians who have suffered under ISIS rule for three and a half years," said Lama Fakih, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.

"Coalition members and local forces should demonstrate concretely that the lives and rights of the hundreds of thousands of civilians in Raqqa are a parallel priority in the offensive," Fakih added.

The U.N. refugee agency also warned of possible humanitarian crises in the Raqqa region and urged for more secure land routes to bring in supplies.

The Raqqa battle is unfolding as a similar fight in northern Iraq seeks to wipe out the last Islamic State strongholds in Mosul. With the twin pressures, senior Islamic State leaders and others may have withdrawn to Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

In southern Syria, meanwhile, U.S.- and Iran-backed forces in southern Syria have been jostling for pole position ahead of an offensive to capture the area.

For Iran, this includes securing a land route across the Syrian-Iraqi border to its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah. For the United States, control of Deir Ezzor would be a boost to President Trump's calls to blunt Tehran influence in the region.

It would also provide U.S.-backed forces with an important bargaining chip to be cashed in the event of a final peace settlement for Syria.

This weekend, an assortment of Iran-backed militias appeared to all but end U.S. hopes of reaching the town of al-Bukamal - an important staging point for any offensive on Deir Ezzor - by looping around a Syrian rebel force supported by American special forces to cut their planned route.

Zakaria reported from Istanbul.