Official: Yemen raid yields data on al-Qaida explosives

WASHINGTON — U.S. special operations forces gathered valuable intelligence on the al-Qaida affiliate in Yemen in a raid last month, including data on the explosives they're manufacturing and the types of threats they're developing, a senior U.S. official said Tuesday.

The official said a list describing the broad range of intelligence gains from the raid fills more than three pages. It includes information on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula's training techniques and targeting priorities, said the official, who wasn't able to discuss details of the classified military operation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Such intelligence gives insight into the group's attack planning.

Questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the operation that ended in a fierce firefight. A Navy SEAL, 14 militants and several civilians were killed. But senior U.S. and military officials — including President Donald Trump — have insisted the raid was a success and that the military collected critical information, including computers, cellphones and other data.

Among those killed was Chief Special Warfare Officer William "Ryan" Owens. Six American soldiers were wounded and a military aircraft had to be destroyed after a hard landing. The assault took place days after Trump's inauguration.

Trump later said the raid gleaned "important intelligence that will assist the U.S. in preventing terrorism against its citizens and people around the world."

The senior official said the fierce fight put up by militants inside the compound in Yemen testified to the value of the material they held.

Owen's father, Bill, has called for an investigation into the raid's planning and criticized the Trump administration for its timing.