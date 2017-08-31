Official: Roadside mine kills 3 police in Afghanistan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 31, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a roadside mine has killed three police officers in western Farah province.
Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Thursday the mine was triggered by a police car, killing Rahat Shah, the Phusht koh district police chief, and two other police officers.
Mheri said the attack happened Wednesday when the police were on patrol and that the mine was planted by the Taliban. However, no one has claimed responsibility.
Afghanistan has the highest number of mine victims in the world, which along with roadside bombs kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month.
Meanwhile, a deminer was killed as he was working to disarm a mine that exploded in eastern Paktya province.
