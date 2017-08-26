Official: Death toll from mosque attack in Kabul reaches 28
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 26, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan official says the number of people killed in an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital during prayers is at least 28 - up from 20 - including women and children.
Mohammad Salim Rasouli, chief of Kabul's hospitals, said Saturday that more than 50 others were wounded in the attack a day earlier.
Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.
There were four attackers. Two blew themselves up and another two were shot to death by Afghan security forces.
Family members and relatives of the victims gathered Saturday to bury the bodies inside the mosque compound.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
At least 20 people killed in mosque attack in Afghan capital
82nd Airborne responds to picture of man wearing its insignia at Charlottesville rally
Senator vows to fight Trump’s anticipated transgender troops ban
US says war games in S. Korea to include fewer troops than last year
Littoral combat ship successfully tests ship-killing missile off Guam
US, South Korea kick off war games as North issues fresh threat