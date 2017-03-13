Official: Afghan forces storm Taliban-run prison, free 32
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 13, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan official says security forces have stormed a Taliban-run prison in southern Helmand province, freeing 32 Afghans held inside.
The military spokesman in Helmand, Mohammad Rasoul Zazia, says four members of the Afghan security forces were among those rescued. He says the raid took place on Sunday night in Nad Ali district where the captives were held at a Taliban hideout.
Zazia says all of those rescued will be taken to Shorab Camp, the main Afghan army base in Helmand, from where they will be handed over to tribal elders.
A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, says all 32 were drug addicts.
The Taliban have expanded their footprint in southern Helmand province. Some of the heaviest battles during the last season's fighting with the Taliban took place there.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Officials downplay Russian spy ship off east coast of US
Book reveals how the Nazis rode into battle high on crystal meth
US inviting more than 60 countries for strategy session on countering Islamic State
Official: Couple hundred US Marines go into Syria
China says defense budget to rise by about 7 percent in 2017
Defense experts caution lawmakers about US ability to fight and win wars