No major Taliban attacks so far amid Afghanistan withdrawal, but force protection measures will continue, Pentagon says

An Afghan soldier guards a convoy of vehicles belonging to the governor of the province of Logar in Afghanistan as part of a visit to a Taliban-contested village during a cease-fire May 14, 2021.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has been largely peaceful since its start on May 1, but American forces remain ready to respond should the Taliban attack, State Department and Pentagon officials said Tuesday.

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Tuesday told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the drawdown “so far has taken place without incident and we expect this to continue.”

“However, we are prepared to respond forcefully if attacked and have made this clear,” Khalilzad said during a hearing on the U.S.-Afghanistan relationship following the U.S. military withdrawal.

Later Tuesday, Chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby agreed with Khalilzad’s assessment, but he said the Defense Department must “plan for the potential that (the withdrawal) could be resisted — it could by opposed — by the Taliban.”

“We would agree thus far the retrograde continues at pace with nothing more than some minor harassing attacks that have had no impact,” Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon. “We certainly hope that that remains the case going forward, but we’re not going to take anything just on hope and face-value.”

Since the drawdown began, the military has officially handed over five facilities to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense, removed the equivalent of approximately 115 C-17 [Globemaster III] loads of material from the country and transferred more than 5,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction, according to a U.S. Central Command statement Tuesday.

CENTCOM estimates it has “completed between 13-20% of the entire retrograde process,” according to its statement. That percentage is “includes the progress on the retrograde of troops and equipment from Afghanistan,” but CENTCOM declined to release further specifics, citing operational security.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon deployed extra forces, including several hundred Army Rangers and 12 F-18 attack planes, to the region. Along with the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and six B-52 bombers also in the region, the additional forces are there to protect troops as they exit Afghanistan.

Kirby said the Pentagon will “continue to take all the right precautions” to ensure the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Army Gen. Scott Miller, “has all the options at his disposal to do this safely.”

