News agency: Iran successfully tests ballistic missile
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 9, 2017
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official Fars news agency is reporting that the country's Revolutionary Guard has successfully tested a ballistic missile.
The Thursday report quotes Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, chief of the Guard's airspace division, as saying the missile destroyed target from a distance of 155 miles. The report says the sea-launched ballistic missile dubbed Hormoz 2 was tested last week. The report provided no additional details.
Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on entities and individuals who support Iran's ballistic missile program.
Last month, Iranian media reported the Revolutionary Guard launched several sophisticated rockets during military exercises in the country's central desert.
