Quantcast

NATO: Blast inside US base in Afghanistan caused casualties

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 12, 2016

KABUL, Afghanistan — NATO says an explosion inside Bagram Airfield, a large U.S. base north of Kabul, has caused casualties.

The statement issued by Operation Resolute Support says the blast happened early Saturday and that "force protection and medical teams are responding to the situation," without providing further details.

The Taliban have fired rockets at Bagram in the past. Afghan officials confirm reports of the explosion but could not provide further details because they do not have access to the base.

Airmen patrol the flightline perimeter, June 27, 2016, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.
Justyn M. Freeman/U.S. Air Force

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news