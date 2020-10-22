More DODEA students slated to return to school in Bahrain and Turkey

Teacher Heather Heffernan teaches a fifth grade class at Bahrain School in September 2019. High school students at the school are due to return to in-person classes starting Sunday, while elementary and middle school students at the U.S. Navy base on Bahrain returned to school in late September.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Two more schools overseen by the Department of Defense Education Activity-Europe will soon return to in-person instruction.

At the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, classes will resume for grades nine to 12 at Bahrain School on Sunday, the start of the school week there, DODEA-Europe spokesman Stephen Smith said.

Elementary and middle school students at the base returned to school in late September.

Ankara Middle/High School in Turkey will begin in-person instruction for grades six to 12 on Monday, Smith said.

Both Ankara and Bahrain’s high school have been conducting classes through remote learning since the start of the school year due to the local coronavirus risk level. At Bahrain, staffing levels have also been a problem.

Sevilla Elementary/Middle School at Moron Air Base, Spain, will continue remote instruction until further notice, Smith said. The installation is in the highest health protection condition level, HPCON Charlie, due to the high coronavirus risk in Spain.

news@stripes.com