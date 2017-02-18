Miss. plant to make 40 armored trucks for Pakistan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 18, 2017
WEST POINT, Miss. — Navistar International Corp. has been awarded a $35 million contract to deliver 40 armored vehicles to Pakistan from its Mississippi plant.
The U.S. Army announced the contract Thursday, saying Navistar, based in Lisle, Illinois, had made the only bid for the mine resistant ambush protected MaxxPro Dash DXM trucks.
Work is supposed to be done at Navistar's plant in West Point, as well as in Pakistan, and is estimated to be finished by Oct. 31, 2018.
Although the West Point plant had laid off all its workers in 2013, it has since won a series of contracts to build or refurbish vehicles for the U.S. Army and foreign militaries. Spokeswoman Amy McCaskill says the new contract, combined with existing work, means the plant will maintain its current 340 employees.
