Military policeman lured girls into sending child porn pics

Michael Brandon Kiper, 32, of Lemoore, Calif. was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison for two counts of receiving child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Kiper, a military policeman at the Lemoore Naval Air Station, was on temporary assignments in Nevada and in Bahrain when he used accounts on Kik Messenger, Instagram and Facebook to solicit sexually explicit images from girls in the United States and Canada, authorities said.

He used an alias and claimed to be an agent for a modeling agency.

Once he convinced the girls to send him at least one sexually explicit image of themselves, he threatened to post those images to social media sites unless they sent more sexually explicit images. One girl told her mother and they contacted law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

This case against Kiper was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice.

