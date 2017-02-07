Mayor suggests plot to harm Turkey through artificial quakes
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 7, 2017
ANKARA, Turkey — The mayor of Ankara has suggested that two earthquakes that demolished homes on Turkey's northern Aegean coast may have been triggered artificially as part of a plot to harm Turkey's economy.
Melih Gokcek, who frequently courts controversy, said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that authorities should keep a close eye on all submarines and heavily equipped ships sailing off Turkey's northwestern coast, where two magnitude-5.3 quakes damaged homes in 11 villages and injured five people on Monday.
Gokcek tweeted: "The blow they want to inflict on Turkey is to cause economic collapse through an earthquake near Istanbul. Some may ridicule this, but I take it seriously."
The mayor had previously raised eyebrows by suggesting that a U.S.-based cleric, blamed for Turkey's failed coup, uses genies to control his followers.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Bannon making sure there's no White House paper trail, says intel source
Would-be contractors learn about acronyms, bureaucracy before bidding on base services deal
Pentagon releases video seized in SEAL raid in Yemen, then pulls it from website
Navy SEAL raid in Yemen likely killed civilians, including children, Pentagon says
Pentagon chief warns North Korea against using nuclear weapons
Why border fences are built between neighbors