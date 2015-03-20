Mastermind of attacks on Israelis named as deputy leader of Hamas
By FARES AKREM | Associated Press | Published: October 5, 2017
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Palestinian Hamas movement has named as its deputy leader a hard-liner who Israel says masterminded attacks against its citizens.
An official in the Islamic militant group said Thursday that Saleh Arouri will be the deputy to politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh. He spoke on condition of anonymity pending an official announcement.
The move comes as Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction are working toward reconciliation.
Arouri helped to establish Hamas' armed wing in the West Bank in the 1990s. He has lived in various regional capitals since Israel released him from prison and deported him in 2010.
Israel says he orchestrated several attacks, including the abduction and killing of three Israeli teenagers in 2014, which along with other events triggered that year's Gaza war.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Air Force seeks retired pilots to fill yearlong non-flying positions
Air Force: All eligible captains to be promoted to major
Fort Gordon officer sentenced to prison for child pornography
How high-tech Navy went off course on basic seamanship skills
‘Alzheimer’s is a veterans’ disease:’ New group tries to improve support for vets with dementia
Camp Humphreys may accept minor building flaws to speed expansion, commander says