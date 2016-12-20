Man detained in Turkey after firing shots outside US embassy
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 20, 2016
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish police have detained a man who fired shots in front of the U.S. embassy in Ankara, several hours after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was killed in an attack.
The state-run Anadolu Agency says the man took out a pump action shotgun he hid in his coat and fired around eight shots in the air early Tuesday. He was overpowered by the embassy's security guards.
No one was hurt in the incident which occurred hours after a Turkish policeman, appearing to condemn Russia's military role in Syria, fatally shot Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in front of a shocked gathering at a photo exhibit in Ankara.
The embassy said its missions in Ankara, Istanbul and the southern city of Adana would be "closed for normal operations on Tuesday."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
CIA assessment says Russia interfered with election to help Trump
Obama official has 'high confidence' missing journalist is alive in Syria, senator says
Obama to defend terror strategy as Trump prepares to alter it
Soldiers at Walter Reed are making masks to reveal - and heal - the hidden wounds of war
Democrats warn against fast-track waiver for Mattis
Trump's generals, hardened by war, see militant Islam, Iran as dire dangers