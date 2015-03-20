Libyan forces seize last stronghold of Islamic State in Sirte
By RAMI MUSA | Associated Press | Published: December 6, 2016
BENGHAZI, Libya — The last buildings occupied by Islamic State militants in Sirte have fallen into hands of Libyan fighters on Tuesday, officials said, as anti-IS fighters celebrated in the streets of the final IS stronghold in Libya.
Ahmed Hadiya, the head of the media center for the anti-IS operation, told The Associated Press: "This is the last major battle, but it is not the end of military operations, nor the declaration of liberation."
Hadiya said that 12 fighters were killed on Tuesday in "intense fighting."
The United States threw its support behind the anti-IS operation in August, helping break weeks of stalemate with dozens of airstrikes.
While the extremist group has lost its major base in Libya, IS militants might seek sanctuary elsewhere - such as Libya's lawless southern regions.
IS and other extremist groups gained a foothold in Libya over the years of chaos that engulfed the North African country in the aftermath of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Militias, originally made up of NATO-backed rebels, quickly filled the security vacuum
The country has been split between rival parliaments and governments, each backed by a loose array of militias and tribes. Western nations view the newly-formed U.N.-brokered government as the best hope for uniting the country, but Libya's parliament, which meets in the far east, has refused to accept it.
Another fight against Islamic militants is ongoing in the eastern city of Benghazi, under the command of Marshal Khalifa Hifter who answers to the parliament.
U.N. Envoy to Libya Martin Kolber told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, "the fight against terrorism has produced results, but the gains are not irreversible."
He also said that the fragmentation of the country's security authorities, "allow criminal and terrorist networks to flourish. Kidnappings, extortion and theft occur daily."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump supports Dakota Pipeline, will review decision to deny permit
Soldiers at Walter Reed are making masks to reveal - and heal - the hidden wounds of war
Scott Brown garners Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s support to lead Veterans Affairs
Syrian rebels in talks with US about surrender in Aleppo, evacuation
Mattis as defense secretary could prolong Dunford's stay as Joint Chiefs chairman
Study: Survivors of servicemembers who commit suicide should get full benefits