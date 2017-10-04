Leaders of Iran, Turkey stress opposition to Kurdish state

TEHRAN, Iran -- With Turkey's president by his side, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pledged Wednesday that they would ensure borders in the region remain unchanged after the recent Kurdish independence referendum in Iraq.

Both Iran and Turkey opposed the referendum, which overwhelmingly passed last week, and have sent troops to their borders with the Iraqi Kurdish region. Iraq's central government also staunchly opposed the vote.

"We will not accept changing borders in the region," Rouhani said at a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"A development of this sort will isolate the Kurdish regional government," Erdogan warned. "Our determination in this regard is clear. We correspond with the central government in Iraq and as far as we are concerned, this referendum is illegitimate."

Erdogan added: "From this moment onward, more decisive steps will be taken." He did not elaborate.

The nonbinding referendum - in which the Kurds voted more than 90 percent in favor of a break with Iraq - will not immediately result in independence. But Kurdish leaders have said they will use it to press for negotiations on eventually forming their own state.

That has set off alarm bells in Baghdad, where the government has said it is determined to prevent a breakup of the country, and in Iraq's neighbors, Iran and Turkey, which fear the vote will fuel similar ambitions among their own Kurdish populations.

A flight ban halted all international flights from servicing the Iraqi Kurdish territory's airports on Friday.