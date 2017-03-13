Kosovo citizen charged with joining Islamic State in Syria

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Prosecutors in Kosovo say they have charged a citizen with being part of the Islamic State group in Syria.

A statement Monday said that the person, identified as B.U., joined IS from July to November 2014. It didn't give details about how the suspect joined the group, which route he took to get there and how or when he was arrested upon his return.

The suspect is charged with participation in a terror group and faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

Kosovo authorities say that about 70 of the country's citizens are active in extremist groups in Syria and Iraq.

