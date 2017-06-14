Jordan soldier pleads 'not guilty' in deaths of 3 US troops
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 14, 2017
AMMAN, Jordan — A Jordanian soldier has pleaded "not guilty" to murder charges in the killing of three U.S. military trainers.
The U.S. Army Green Berets were killed when their convoy came under fire at the gate of an air base in southern Jordan in November. Jordan, a U.S. military ally, initially suggested the Americans triggered the shooting by disobeying orders of Jordanian troops. Jordan later withdrew this claim.
The defendant, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, entered his plea before a military court Wednesday. Al-Tuwayha was seriously wounded in the incident, but has recovered and stood in a courtroom cage Wednesday, facing the judge.
The court also called a first witness, a member of the military who said he took a statement from the defendant after his release from a hospital.
Members of the U.S. Army 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment participate in a graveside service for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty at Arlington National Cemetery, Dec. 5, 2016, in Arlington, Va. Moriarty was one of three Special Forces soldiers killed in Jordan on Nov. 4.
RACHEL LARUE/ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
