Jordan, Germany said to disagree on status of German troops

AMMAN, Jordan -- A Jordanian official says Jordan is negotiating with Germany over the legal status of German troops to be stationed in the kingdom, amid reports that disagreements delayed deployment.

The German magazine Der Spiegel reported Sunday that Germany seeks immunity in Jordan for 250 soldiers who are part of the U.S.-led campaign against Islamic State extremists. The report says Jordan balked at the demand.

The Jordanian official says talks with Germany are "subject to international diplomatic rules" and "equal mutual treatment." He demanded anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters on the issue.

Germany's Defense Ministry did not respond to a message requesting comment.

Germany chose Jordan after previous host Turkey prevented German lawmakers from visiting the troops there.

Associated Press writer Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed reporting.