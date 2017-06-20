Jordan court told of heavy fire in killing of 3 US troops
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 20, 2017
AMMAN, Jordan — A crime scene investigator has told a military court that a convoy carrying American troops came under heavy fire at the gate of a Jordanian base, including from inside a guard house.
The investigator testified Tuesday in the murder trial of a Jordanian soldier who has been accused of killing three U.S. military trainers at entrance to the base in November.
The investigator says multiple rounds were fired from two M-16 assault rifles, and that some of the cartridges were found inside the guard house.
The guard house was a few feet from the convoy's first car whose driver and passenger were killed instantly.
Jordanian troops have testified that the defendant, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, was in the guard house before firing took place.
The defendant has pleaded "not guilty."
