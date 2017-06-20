Jordan court told of heavy fire in killing of 3 US troops

Men line up outside the Jordan state security court in Amman, Jordan on Sun. June 18, 2017.

AMMAN, Jordan — A crime scene investigator has told a military court that a convoy carrying American troops came under heavy fire at the gate of a Jordanian base, including from inside a guard house.

The investigator testified Tuesday in the murder trial of a Jordanian soldier who has been accused of killing three U.S. military trainers at entrance to the base in November.

The investigator says multiple rounds were fired from two M-16 assault rifles, and that some of the cartridges were found inside the guard house.

The guard house was a few feet from the convoy's first car whose driver and passenger were killed instantly.

Jordanian troops have testified that the defendant, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, was in the guard house before firing took place.

The defendant has pleaded "not guilty."