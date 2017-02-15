Jordan commander: Islamic State expands hold in border camp for Syrians
February 15, 2017
JORDAN-SYRIA BORDER — The commander of Jordan's border guards says Islamic State extremists are expanding their influence in a sprawling border camp for displaced Syrians, posing a growing threat to the U.S.-allied kingdom.
Brig. Gen. Sami Kafawin spoke during a tour of the desert area where Jordan, Syria and Iraq meet.
A ride in a military helicopter offered a view of the Rukban camp, an expanse of makeshift shelters housing tens of thousands of Syrians.
Conditions in the camp deteriorated sharply after Jordan sealed its border in June, following a cross-border IS attack that killed seven Jordanian border guards.
Kafawin said on Tuesday that "the (militant) threat is increasing, especially in this area."
He says that nonetheless, Jordan tries to ensure the displaced Syrians get food and medical treatment.
