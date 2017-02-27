Jets pound northwest Syria as Geneva talks continue
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 27, 2017
BEIRUT -- Syrian activists say airstrikes in the country's rebel-held Idlib province have killed at least 11 people.
The activist-run Baladi News network published footage of rescuers searching for victims in the rubble of a block destroyed in presumed government or Russian airstrikes on Monday, in the town of Areeha in northwest Syria.
The Syrian Civil Defense search-and-rescue group said it had counted 15 fatalities.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least seven civilians and four other unidentified victims had been killed. It blamed the attack on government warplanes.
The strikes come as an opposition delegation gears up to meet Monday with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura in Geneva to continue talks aimed at resolving Syria's six-year-old war
