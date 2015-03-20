Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian attacker
By MOHAMMED DARAGHMEH | Associated Press | Published: January 10, 2017
RAMALLAH, West Bank — The Israeli army on Tuesday said troops shot dead a Palestinian who tried to stab soldiers during a West Bank arrest raid.
In a statement, it said forces were operating in the Fara Refugee Camp when the Palestinian charged toward them with a knife. The troops shot him outside his home after he ignored warnings to halt.
But Palestinian witnesses said 32-year-old Mohammed al-Salhi was shot dead in the doorway of his home. They asked not to be named for fear of retribution.
The incident followed one of the deadliest attacks in more than a year of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in which a Palestinian truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four.
Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans in attacks, mainly stabbings. During that time, 231 Palestinians, mostly attackers, have been killed by Israeli fire.
