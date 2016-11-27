Israeli military kills 4 Islamic State militants in Syria after ambush

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military says it has killed four Islamic State-affiliated militants in Syria, after the militants opened fire on a military patrol on the Israeli side of the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Lt. Col. Peter Lerner says the Israeli patrol came under machine gun and mortar fire early Sunday. They returned fire toward Syria before an Israeli aircraft engaged, striking a machine gun-mounted vehicle and killing its passengers. All were suspected militants from an IS offshoot that controls the area. No Israeli troops were harmed.

Israel has largely been unaffected by the Syrian civil war next door. There have been sporadic incidents of spillover fire that Israel has generally dismissed as tactical errors of the Assad regime. This appears to be the first case of an intentional ambush targeting Israeli troops.