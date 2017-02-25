Israeli military fire tear gas to disperse Lebanese protest
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 25, 2017
BEIRUT — Israel's military fired tear gas across the border into Lebanon on Saturday, breaking up a small Lebanese protest against cameras installed there, Lebanon's National News agency reported.
Israel's military said the protesters crossed the international border, prompting the dispersal. The U.N. peacekeeping force, known by the acronym UNIFIL, said it is investigating the various claims and that the situation later calmed.
UNIFIL is closely coordinating with the Lebanese army and troops are still on the ground to ensure there is "no violation" of the U.N. demarcated borders, said spokesman Andrea Tenenti.
Tenenti said there are no Israeli cameras that violate the U.N. demarcated borders. He said the UNIFIL is in touch with both parties to ensure calm.
The protest by residents of Meiss el-Jabal, near the border with Israel, was led by a Lebanese lawmaker. The protesters were objecting to Israel's installation of security cameras and a solar panel along the U.N. demarcated border which they call "contested." Lawmaker Qassim Hashim told reporters at the borders that U.N. demarcated borders are a "withdrawal line," and not Israeli territories. Another protester said in remarks carried by al-Manar TV that the cameras are used to spy on Lebanon.
The Israel-Lebanon border has remained mostly quiet since 2006, when Israel and Hezbollah fought for a month-long war that left some 1,200 Lebanese and 160 Israelis dead, and ended in a stalemate.
Israel's army said the dozens protesters crossed the international border, prompting troops to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd "and prevent further infiltrations into Israeli territory."
Al-Manar TV, affiliated with Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah, said the t some people suffered shortness of breath because of the tear gas.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Bill to pay $1.55M to former sailor wrongfully convicted in 1982 slaying
NC court rules against retired soldier who lost legs to drunken driver
China suspends North Korean coal imports, striking at regime's financial lifeline
Obama's White House plan to seize Raqqa deemed hopelessly inadequate by Trump's team
Pentagon says US, Chinese air encounter unintentional
Stars and Stripes staff on the best picture nominees