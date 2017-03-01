Israeli army: Palestinian shot dead after stabbing Israeli
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 1, 2017
JERUSALEM — Israel's military says a Palestinian broke into a home in a West Bank settlement and stabbed an Israeli, who then shot and killed the intruder.
It said the Israeli sustained light wounds in the attack Wednesday near the volatile city of Hebron.
Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a wave of attacks, mainly stabbings, since September 2015. Israeli forces have killed 236 Palestinians during the same period, most of whom were identified as attackers by Israeli authorities.
Israel says the violence is fueled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement. The Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for a state.
