Israeli archeologists dig up liquor bottles of WWI troops
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 22, 2017
JERUSALEM — In a search for antiquities, Israeli archaeologists have unearthed a far more modern find - century-old liquor bottles that belonged to British soldiers in World War I.
The Israel Antiquities Authority said Wednesday it was excavating 250,000-year-old flint tools when the archaeologists stumbled upon hundreds of liquor bottles near a building where British soldiers were garrisoned in 1917.
Excavation director Ron Toueg says uniform buttons, belt buckles and riding equipment were found near the city of Ramle in addition to the bottles of gin, whiskey and wine. He said it offered a glimpse into "the everyday life and leisure of the soldiers."
The items appear to have belonged to members of the Egyptian Expeditionary Force commanded by General Edmund Allenby.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump says Dems 'made up' allegations of Russia interference
Doctors '100 percent sure' chemical weapons used near Mosul
Chaos in London as police call attacks terror; 1 dead, a dozen injured
'Norfolk 4,' wrongly convicted of rape and murder, pardoned by Virginia governor
US, Japan, South Korea practice missile-threat response off Korea
Documents detail Flynn payments from Russian interests