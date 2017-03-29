Israel warns citizens against visiting Egypt's Sinai
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 29, 2017
JERUSALEM — Israel has issued a severe travel warning to its citizens advising against visiting Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
Prime Minister's Benjamin Netanyahu's counterterrorism office says there's a "very high concrete threat" of attacks and recommends Israelis leave the area immediately and those planning on visiting change plans. It's the highest level of warning Israel issues.
Southern Sinai, with its pristine beaches and Red Sea coral reefs, has traditionally been a popular tourist destination for Israelis. But tourism there has declined since 2013, when the Egyptian military overthrew an elected Islamist president and an Islamic insurgency based in northern Sinai intensified.
Monday's travel warning is one of those Israel issues occasionally based on intelligence reports.
Israel signed a peace treaty with neighboring Egypt in 1979.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
More aggressive approach in Somalia favored, AFRICOM chief says
Implications of nude-photo scandal keenly felt by Navy’s medical community
Soldiers bring out big trucks to 'brighten' day of German twins
Somali pirates demand ransom for oil tanker, EU force says
Russian agents, hackers charged in massive Yahoo breach
NCIS: Marines United probe expands to about 20 victims