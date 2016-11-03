Israel: troops kill Palestinian who tried to stab soldier
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 3, 2016
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says forces have shot and killed a Palestinian who attempted to stab a soldier near a West Bank Jewish settlement.
The military says the Palestinian had a knife and tried to stab the soldier as he was guarding a bus stop Thursday. No soldiers were injured.
It is the latest in more than a year of Israeli-Palestinian violence in which Palestinians have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans. More than 224 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, most of them said by Israel to have been attackers. The rest were killed in clashes with Israeli troops.
Israel says the violence is driven by a Palestinian campaign of incitement. Palestinians say it is rooted in frustrations from Israel's nearly 50-year occupation of the West Bank.
