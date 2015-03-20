Israel's multi-layer defense system fully operational soon
By IAN DEITCH | Associated Press | Published: March 20, 2017
JERUSALEM — A senior Israeli air force official says a joint U.S.-Israeli missile interceptor will be operational soon, completing the country's multi-layer defense system.
He said Monday that David's Sling, meant to counter medium-range missiles possessed by Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, will be operational in early April.
This marks the completion of Israel's missile defense system, he said.
That includes the Arrow, designed to intercept ballistic missiles in the stratosphere from long-range threats like Iran and Iron Dome that defends against short-range rockets from Gaza. The official spoke anonymously in line with protocol.
Israeli deployed its Arrow system Friday when Syria fired missiles at its jets on a mission to destroy a weapons convoy bound for Hezbollah.
David's Sling is developed by Israeli defense company Rafael with American defense giant Raytheon.
