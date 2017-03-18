Israel returns fire from Gaza, strikes Hamas targets
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 18, 2017
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has carried out airstrikes against two Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, in response to a projectile fired from Gaza into southern Israel.
No injuries were reported on either side.
The military says it carried out the airstrikes early on Saturday in retaliation for the projectile that landed in an open field. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the firing.
Gaza is ruled by the Islamist militant Hamas group. Since a 50-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in the summer of 2014, a cease-fire has largely held. But militants in Gaza occasionally fire rockets at Israel's south, and Israel usually retaliates.
Most rocket fire since the war has come from smaller rivals of Hamas. Israel holds Hamas responsible for attacks from the territory.
