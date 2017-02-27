Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza after rocket attack
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 27, 2017
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Palestinian officials say that Israeli airstrikes have struck militant sites in the Gaza Strip.
Monday's airstrikes come after a rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel, landing in an empty field. There were no reports of injuries on either side.
Israel typically responds to any rocket fire from Gaza, holding the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules Gaza responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.Since a 50-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in the summer of 2014, a cease-fire has largely held. But militants in Gaza occasionally fire rockets at Israel's south.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility in Gaza for the attack. A Jihadist group that supports the Islamic State group has taken responsibility for similar attacks in the past.
