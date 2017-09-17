Islamic State suicide bombers attack coalition base in Iraq
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 17, 2017
BAGHDAD -- The U.S.-led coalition says several Islamic State suicide bombers have attacked one of its bases in northern Iraq, without causing any Iraqi or foreign casualties.
U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon, the coalition spokesman, says all the attackers were killed.
Dillon says Sunday's attack occurred in the area of the northern town of Hawija, one of the last pockets of IS control after the extremists were driven from Mosul earlier this year.
U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have retaken all the major urban areas the extremists once held in Iraq, but IS remains capable of carrying out attacks on civilian and military targets.
On Thursday, an IS attack on a checkpoint and restaurant in southern Iraq killed more than 80 people and wounded dozens more.
