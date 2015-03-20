Islamic State has unleashed over 600 car bombs in Mosul battle so far

IRBIL, Iraq — Islamic State militants have launched 632 vehicle bombs against Iraqi forces since local fighters began their offensive to reclaim the city of Mosul last month, a senior military official said Thursday.

Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarullah, who commands the ongoing operation, said that Iraqi fighters had made significant progress in clearing the Islamic State from villages surrounding Mosul and, in recent weeks, captured a growing number of neighborhoods within the militant-held city. The stakes are high for the Iraqi government and its U.S. backers as they orchestrate a massive, multi-pronged attack on the group's largest stronghold in Iraq, which has been under extremist control for two and a half years.

In his first televised update since the Mosul operation began on Oct. 17, Yarullah also described some of the challenges that an array of Iraqi fighters -- including army, federal police and elite counterterrorism troops, along with local tribesmen and Iranian-backed militiamen -- had encountered in weeks of fierce fighting. The United States and its allies are also conducting airstrikes in support of ground forces.

So far, explosive-mounted vehicles - including cars, trucks, armored personnel carriers and even armored bulldozers - have been a hallmark of the militants' effort to hold off advancing forces.

While Iraqi troops have disabled many of the bombs before militants could set them off, some of the vehicles have struck their targets with deadly results. An Islamic State video released earlier this month showcased a variety of such attacks, some of which set off massive explosions and sent Iraqi forces fleeing for their lives.

Yarullah provided numbers for the hundreds of explosive vehicles that each force was able to destroy. Federal police, advancing on Mosul from the south, destroyed 239 explosive vehicles, he said.

While Iraqi officials have said the pace of car bombs has dropped off as the battle wears on, militants retain substantial firepower and are expected to continue a ferocious defense as troops push deeper into the city.