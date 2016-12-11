Islamic State claims killing of counterterrorism officer in Pakistan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 11, 2016
PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing a counterterrorism police officer and wounding his young son in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.
The militant group in a statement Sunday says its fighters carried out the shooting, but gives no further details.
Riazul Islam was returning home with his son Saturday evening after prayers in a suburban mosque when gunmen fired several shots and escaped on a motorcycle.
Islam had survived two bomb attacks in the past three years, one of which severely wounded him.
Peshawar sits at the edge of Pakistan's tribal regions along the Afghan border and has been the scene of frequent militant bomb and gun attacks in recent years.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Veterans arrive at Standing Rock to help protesters brace for winter
2,300 US soldiers headed to Afghanistan this winter
Libyans say they have driven Islamic State out of nearly all of Sirte
Obama official has 'high confidence' missing journalist is alive in Syria, senator says
Weeks of protests turn to celebrations after vote to impeach Park
Ex-Fort Carson soldier sentenced to 26 years in prison for tryst slaying