Islamic State claims killing of counterterrorism officer in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing a counterterrorism police officer and wounding his young son in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.

The militant group in a statement Sunday says its fighters carried out the shooting, but gives no further details.

Riazul Islam was returning home with his son Saturday evening after prayers in a suburban mosque when gunmen fired several shots and escaped on a motorcycle.

Islam had survived two bomb attacks in the past three years, one of which severely wounded him.

Peshawar sits at the edge of Pakistan's tribal regions along the Afghan border and has been the scene of frequent militant bomb and gun attacks in recent years.