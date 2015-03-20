Islamic State attack breaches militiamen's defenses in northern Iraq

BAGHDAD — An official from Iraq's state-sanctioned Shiite militias says Islamic State militants have breached their defenses at a village west of the northern Iraqi town of Tal Afar.

Reached by telephone near Tal Afar, the official says the attack on the village of Sharea took place Friday night. Fighting is continuing on Saturday, he added, without giving details.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

IS, meanwhile, said on Saturday the attack on the village began with a suicide car bombing that killed and wounded "dozens" of militiamen. A "multi-pronged" attack on the village followed, forcing the militiamen to flee, it added.

A statement said its fighters seized from the militiamen nine all-terrain vehicles fitted with machineguns, two Humvees, weapons and munitions.

