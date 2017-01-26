Iraqi troops push into Islamic State-held villages north of Mosul
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 26, 2017
MOSUL, Iraq — An Iraqi officer says the army is pushing into villages held by the Islamic State group north of Mosul.
Lt. Col. Diya Lafta says troops from his 9th Division began advancing toward two villages just north of the city on Thursday morning and "after a few hours they were liberated" from IS militants.
By afternoon, the village of Shereikhan had been largely freed of IS but fighting continued in the villages beyond.
The push along the northern edge of Iraq's second largest city comes after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi earlier this week declared Mosul's eastern half to be completely free of Islamic State.
Iraqi forces launched the massive operation to retake Mosul in October.
Islamic State still firmly controls Mosul's west, where U.N. estimates that some 750,000 civilians are still living.
