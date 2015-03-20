Iraqi troops enter first west Mosul neighborhood

Displaced Iraqis flee their homes due to fighting between Iraqi special forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Feb. 2017.

BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials say their forces have entered the first neighborhood of the western half of Mosul and have gained full control of the city's airport after fierce clashes with Islamic State militants.

Two special forces officials and a federal police official told The Associated Press about the developments in the Mosul advances on Friday. The gains come as Iraqi forces continue to push into the western part of this city, which is still in the hands of the Islamic State group.

All three officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

Iraqi forces launched the operation to retake western Mosul on Sunday, weeks after the city's east was declared "fully liberated" from the militants in January.

Iraqi authorities declared Mosul's eastern half "fully liberated" in January and afterward largely paused operations to prepare for the fight for the city's west.

The United Nations estimated that about 750,000 civilians are trapped in western Mosul.

