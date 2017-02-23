Iraqi special forces enter base by Mosul airport

An Iraqi military spokesman says Iraqi special forces have entered a sprawling military base next to Mosul's airport on the southern edge of the city.

The push came shortly after Iraqi federal police forces earlier on Thursday entered the airport grounds, taking control of the runway and exchanging fire with Islamic State militants hunkered down inside the airport buildings.

The two-pronged advance is part of a U.S.-baked offensive aimed at driving the Islamic State group from western Mosul.

The spokesman of the Joint Military Operation Command, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, told The Associated Press that clashes are underway inside the Ghazlani base. He didn't provide more details.

The advances come days after Iraqi forces officially launched the operation to take Mosul's western half, with the Iraqi regular army and federal police forces taking part in the initial push. Since the operation began on Sunday, Iraqi forces say they have retaken some 120 square kilometers — nearly 50 square miles — south of the city.

"The counterterrorism forces will be an additional force, which will expedite the liberation of Mosul's western side," Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, an Iraqi military spokesman, told the AP.

The battle for western Mosul, the extremist group's last major urban bastion in Iraq, is expected to be most daunting yet.

The streets are older and narrower in this section of the city, stretching west from the Tigris River that divides Mosul into the eastern and western half. The dense urban environment will likely force Iraqi soldiers to leave the relative safety of their armored vehicles.

The presence of up to 750,000 civilians will also pose a challenge.

Mosul fell to IS in the summer of 2014, along with large swaths of northern and western Iraq.

