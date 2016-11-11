Iraqi Shiite cleric al-Sadr slams Trump
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 11, 2016
BAGHDAD — Iraq's Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has slammed President-elect Donald Trump over his "escalating statements... against Islam and Muslims," and criticized him for not distinguishing between radical and moderate Muslims.
In written statement issued Thursday, the influential anti-U.S. cleric responded to the outcome of the U.S. presidential election saying "Even if the president changed, the (U.S.'s) hostile policies against the world will not change."
He urged the American people "not to be affected by the radicalism of their president", warning that they would otherwise "suffer from the international isolation because of the reckless policies which is unacceptable to every mind and every religion."
Al-Sadr signed of his statement with "Peace be on the American people," as well as, "You have to know that Israel will remain our first enemy."
