Iraqi forces launch battle against ISIS footholds in vast Anbar province

IRBIL, Iraq — Iraqi forces backed by U.S. airstrikes began an assault on the Islamic State in western Anbar province on Tuesday, breaching one of the last two militant strongholds in the country that is believed to be a possible hiding place of the group's elusive leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

A force composed of army units, police and tribal fighters from the area launched the attack at dawn near the town of Ana, located on the Euphrates River about 60 miles from the Syrian border, Iraq's military said in a statement.

Additional forces from Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces are expected to join the fight as it moves west toward the border with Syria.

The fight for the remaining Islamic State bastions in Anbar province is expected to be complex due to the porous Syrian border and vast desert terrain that is difficult to surround and choke off. The challenges in Anbar are well known to U.S. forces after years of combat against al-Qaida in the province a decade ago.

American intelligence officials believe there are between 5,000 and 10,000 militants in the area, moving easily between Anbar and the neighboring Deir al-Zour province in Syria, which they still largely control.

Iraqi and American military officials have said Baghdadi is likely holed up in the region, moving between safe-houses along the Iraqi and Syrian borders.

But there have been frequent uncorroborated reports on Baghdadi's movements, including several claims of his death by airstrike. Last month, the outgoing commander of U.S. coalition forces, Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, said he believes Baghdadi is still alive, contradicting Russian assertions that the militant leader had likely been killed in airstrikes.

Tuesday's announcement came without the usual fanfare that has accompanied such campaigns in the past, underscoring how far Iraq has come in pushing back Islamic State's influence and territorial dominance in the country.

The group has now been evicted from 90 percent of the cities and towns it held - including the northern city of Mosul - and the launch of each battle was usually accompanied by a televised speech from Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

The campaign in western Anbar is expected to push westward from Ana along the Euphrates to the town of Rawa and end in the border outpost of Qaim.

Brett McGurk, the White House envoy for the fight against Islamic State, said "major operations" were underway in western Anbar in a Twitter post early Tuesday. The spokesman for the U.S.-lead coalition confirmed in a separate Twitter post that the Iraqi forces were being backed by American airstrikes.

Islamic State is now under pressure from three large offensives in one of its last major territorial holdings, the Euphrates River Valley which straddles both Iraq and Syria.

From the west, Syrian regime forces backed by Russia and Iran are moving on Deir al-Zour. Separately, U.S.-backed forces are pushing into the province from the north. With the launch of operations in Iraq on Tuesday, Islamic State is now being pressed from the east.

The convergence of these forces, often with competing interests and loyalties, sets the stage for a complicated military campaign which puts rival forces fighting a common enemy into proximity - raising the possibility of clashes.

Iraqi forces are separately preparing to assault the town of Hawija in central Iraq - a battle that has been delayed and complicated by a political dispute over who will control it once Islamic State is evicted.

Hawija sits in Kirkuk province, which is due to participate in a controversial referendum on Kurdish independence from Iraq on Monday. Both Kurds and Arabs have a historical claim to the province and have jockeyed for position over who should lead the fight for Hawija.