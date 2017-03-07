Iraqi commander: Troops capture Mosul government complex

Iraqi security forces advance during fighting against Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq, Monday, March 6, 2017.

BAGHDAD — A senior Iraqi military commander says troops have captured the government complex in western Mosul from the Islamic State group.

The advance comes more than two weeks since the new push started to clear the city's western side of IS.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Raheed Yar Allah says troops hoisted an Iraqi flag on the buildings in the Dawasa neighborhood on Tuesday, hailing the federal police as "heroes."

Yar Allah commands army operations in Ninevah, where Mosul is the provincial capital.

He says the troops also control the western side of a second bridge across the Tigris River.

U.S.-led airstrikes disabled Mosul's five bridges last year in a bid to isolate the militants. Iraq declared eastern Mosul "fully liberated" last month but the militants have carried out attacks there since then.