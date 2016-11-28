Iraq hospital brimming with Mosul civilian, army casualties
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 28, 2016
IRBIL, Iraq — Doctors in the main hospital treating trauma victims from the battle for Mosul say they are overflowing with casualties, both civilians and soldiers.
Speaking late Sunday, Dr. Marwan Ghafuri of the West Irbil Hospital said the location, the main triage center for trauma cases from Iraq's second-largest city, is seeing 100 to 150 patients daily.
He said the site "does not have enough beds" in the emergency room, but that authorities were expecting the tide to stay similar for three months.
The offensive to free Mosul of Islamic State militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties. The military officially bans reporting on its numbers of killed and injured, although field medics have noted at least dozens.
An Iraqi injured boy, background, who was wounded in Mosul during the fighting between the Iraqi forces and the Islamic State militants, receives medical treatment inside an emergency room at Rojava hospital, in Irbil, north Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of IS militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties.
