Iraq holding hundreds of foreign ISIS women near Mosul
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA | Associated Press | Published: September 14, 2017
BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials say more than 500 foreign women affiliated with the Islamic State group are being held in a prison near Mosul.
An investigations officer says 531 non-Iraqi women were separated from a larger group of women and children detainees because of their close ties to IS and "are being investigated" until further instructions come from Baghdad.
Earlier this week, Iraqi forces revealed they are holding hundreds of IS families in a camp near the town of Tal Afar west of Mosul, the most recent territory retaken from the extremist group.
Officials said the foreign woman and children being held in that camp would likely be repatriated to their home countries.
All officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
San Diego-based Super Stallions enjoying their rotation to Japan
Tillerson, Mattis insist military options remain for North Korea
Military leaders consolidate power in Trump administration
Hurricane Irma slams Caribbean islands as Category 5 storm
S. Korea ready to install 4 more launchers to complete THAAD deployment
Sepsis caused sailor’s death last fall aboard USS Ronald Reagan, Navy says