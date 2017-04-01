Iraq: Airstrikes kill dozens of militants near Syria border
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 1, 2017
BAGHDAD — A government statement says Iraqi fighter jets have carried out airstrikes against the Islamic State group outside Mosul, killing more than 100 militants.
Saturday's statement says the strikes hit three IS targets in Baaj, a remote northwestern town near the Syrian border, and killed between 150-200 militants. It said the militants had crossed over from Syria, suggesting that IS still enjoys free movement across the borders.
The statement didn't say when the strikes happened and officials were not available to offer more details. It could not be immediately verified.
Airstrikes by Iraqi Air Force and U.S.-led international coalition have been vital to the months-long operation to retake Mosul from IS. In January, Iraqi authorities declared eastern Mosul "fully liberated." Fighting is underway to recapture the city's western side.
