Iranian media say Apple has removed Iranian mobile apps from App Store

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 25, 2017

TEHRAN, Iran —- Iranian media are reporting that Apple Inc. has removed all Iranian mobile apps from its App Store.

In reaction to Apple's decision, Telecommunication Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said Apple should respect its Iranian consumers.

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jahromi tweeted: "11% of Iran's mobile phone market share is owned by Apple. Giving respect to consumer rights is a principle today which Apple has not followed. We will follow up the cutting of the apps legally."

Apple is not officially in Iran or any other Persian Gulf countries, but many Iranians purchase its products from stores inside Iran.
 

In a 2014 file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook crows about the number of weekly visitors to the App store during the keynote at the Apple World Wide Developers' Conference in San Francisco.
KARL MONDON, BAY AREA NEWS GROUP/MCT

