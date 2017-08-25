Iranian media say Apple has removed Iranian mobile apps from App Store
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 25, 2017
TEHRAN, Iran —- Iranian media are reporting that Apple Inc. has removed all Iranian mobile apps from its App Store.
In reaction to Apple's decision, Telecommunication Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said Apple should respect its Iranian consumers.
Apple, based in Cupertino, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jahromi tweeted: "11% of Iran's mobile phone market share is owned by Apple. Giving respect to consumer rights is a principle today which Apple has not followed. We will follow up the cutting of the apps legally."
Apple is not officially in Iran or any other Persian Gulf countries, but many Iranians purchase its products from stores inside Iran.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy to commission new mobile sea base named after war hero
USS Porter enters Black Sea to strengthen NATO defenses
82nd Airborne soldiers killed in Iraq artillery mishap were from Texas, New York City
2 US lawmakers from NY want West Point to rename Lee Barracks
Trump looks to veterans as example of unity, hours after controversial Phoenix rally
Transgender military left on ledge weeks after Trump tweets